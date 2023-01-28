Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to the media after a helicopter fly-over to survey the damage from last night's flooding. Video / NZ Herald / Pool Footage

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to the media after a helicopter fly-over to survey the damage from last night's flooding. Video / NZ Herald / Pool Footage

Emergency services rescued 30 elderly residents from rising waters inundating a Pukekohe rest home on Friday night during the peak of Auckland’s unprecedented and devastating deluge.

Police were called to the rest home in the South Auckland town about 9pm as water roared down a driveway and into a building, risking the lives of those inside.

Fire crews, police officers, Community Patrols NZ staff and civilians banded together to wade through waist-deep water and bring residents to safety, police said. Their heroics meant none of the residents were injured.

They were taken in a van to shelter at Pukekohe Hospital.

The waist-deep waters prevalent during the rest home rescue. Photo / NZ Police

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said he was proud of the work done to save the residents.

“This is just one example of many where our staff and other emergency services, like our Fire and Emergency colleagues, have gone above and beyond in unprecedented circumstances here in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We’re proud to be part of a group of people that work so hard in dangerous situations to ensure others are safe.

“We will continue to support our lead agencies however we can as the clean-up continues.”