Auckland flooding: What you need to know

Severe Thunderstorms watches and heavy rain watches are in force across areas of the North Island. Video / MetService

Auckland has experienced record rainfall over the last couple of days with widespread flooding creating hazards for people and properties.

Mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency in the Auckland region at 9.30pm on Friday night, which came into force immediately and will last seven days.

Below is a need to know list to help navigate the floods and the clean up to come:

Weather warnings

Thunderstorm watches are currently in place for the following regions:

Northland, Auckland from 8.30pm last night to 10am this morning.

Orange heavy rain warnings are currently in place for the following regions:

Northland till noon today.

Auckland including Great Barrier Island till 9am today.

A heavy rain watch is in place for

Tasman northwest of Motueka till 3pm today

The Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Rai Valley area and the Marlborough Sounds till noon today.

A full list of updated weather warnings and watches can be found here.

Flooding at Auckland Domain. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Calling for help

If you are in an emergency or feel unsafe, call 111.

Emergency services have been overwhelmed with calls for services.

Fire crews are dealing with an estimated 1500 calls for assistance but many relate to flooded property. They have been prioritising calls where people are in danger and need to be rescued.

Fire and Emergency said its crews responded to 719 weather-related incidents in Waitemata, Auckland city and Counties Manukau on Friday through to 7.30am Saturday.

Civil Defence Centres

Civil Defence Centres have been set up for Aucklanders that were forced to evacuate their homes.

These centres are in the west, north and south at:

West: St Leonards Road School, 15 Saint Leonards Rd, Kelston

North: Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Walters Lecture Theatre, Massey University East Precinct, Albany Expressway SH17

South: Mana Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Dr, Randwick Park

A fourth centre opened today at Mangere Memorial Hall from 11am-3pm.

Those needing to go to the centres should bring with them any essential items such as medication, warm clothing and baby items.

If people need help they are advised to:

report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues - please log your issue online at www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/report-problem.

if their life is at risk, phone 111.

if they need urgent accommodation assistance, phone 0800 22 22 00.

seek welfare assistance by phoning the Ministry of Social Development on 0800 400 100.

Phone your insurance company

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the first port of call for Aucklanders waking to flooded and damaged properties should be to their insurance company.

“My experience with insurance companies is they have been proactive in severe weather events and this one I expect will be no different,” he said.

Public transport update

Bus:

80 per cent of bus services are operating, including bus rail replacements, with cancellations due to a water-damaged fleet and drivers unable to come to work.

Due to road closures, there are significant bus detours in place.

Flooding occurred overnight at Ranui, Onehunga, Glenfield and Kaiwana Rd bus depots. Operators are still assessing damage and operating impact for Tuesday’s timetable.

Train:

No train services are running because of this weekend’s KiwiRail and City Rail Link rail network closure.

Ambassadors are at the rail bus stops at Britomart, Newmarket and Otahuhu assisting customers.

Bus rail replacements are operating.

State highway closures

Latest North Island road closures by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency at 10am Sunday.

Police are warning drivers to take care when travelling through water-logged roads.

Northland region:

SH 1 Mangamuka Gorge is closed due to multiple large slips and dropouts.

SH 1 Brynderwyn to Waipu is also closed due to slips.

SH 1 Ruakaka is also closed due to road surface deterioration.

Auckland region

SH 1 Fanshawe St On-ramp Northbound due to fallen tree/s across the highway.

Waikato region

SH 1B Telephone Rd/Holland Rd intersection for safety reasons.

SH 2 Mangatawhiri to Maramarua due to flooding and slips.

SH 2 Pokeno to Mangatarata due to a large slip. it is closed between SH25 and SH27. Detour via SH2, Canal East Rd, SH25, SH2.

SH 25 Waiomu to Tapu remains closed due to flooding and slips. There are no detours currently available.

SH 25 Coromandel to Whitianga is closed due to multiple slips. No detours currently available.

SH 25A Kopu to Hikuai due to further cracking at a large washout location the section of highway is closed until further notice. Alternative route: SH25 via Coromandel or SH25/SH2 via K-Gorge.

SH 37 Hangatiki (SH3) to Waitomo Caves is closed due to a slip.

Bay of Plenty/Gisborne

SH 30 Rotorua to (SH33) Tikitere due to road works in this area all eastbound traffic is to detour left on to Marino Rd then on to Vaughan Road on to Owhata Rd and back on to SH30.

Taranaki region

SH3 Hawera, between the intersections of Glover Rd and Hunter St, southbound due to resurfacing works.

A full list of current road closures in the Auckland area can be found here.

Power outages

Power company Vector said yesterday’s flooding caused widespread outages, particularly in West Auckland.

Vector is reporting widespread power outages. Check their outage map here.

Vector also provided the following safety advice:

We advise avoiding direct contact with any remaining water; switch off the electricity supply at the fuse box if it is safe to do so. If there is evidence of water inside the fuse box or if there are signs of arcing or overheating, contact a registered electrician.

Please unplug damaged electrical appliances, make sure hobs, TVs and other appliances have been turned off, and move all portable appliances away from the area affected by flooding.

Keep away from exposed wiring, arrange for other services, such as gas, to be switched off: Electricity and gas supplies should not be turned back on until you have had advice from a registered electrician/gas specialist that it is safe to do so.

People using medical equipment that relies on electricity should let their retailer know if they are without power. If there is an immediate health threat, they should contact their health provider or call 111.

Water services - reduction of usage urged

Watercare said its treatment plants are operating and tap water is safe to drink.

However, wastewater plants were being overwhelmed in some areas and it called for people to reduce their wastewater use by keeping showers short and not putting on loads of washing.

That was particularly the case for North Shore residents where the wastewater pump station on Wairau Rd had been flooded, destroying the control systems, Watercare said.

Residents living in Titirangi, Woodlands Park, Oratia, Green Bay, Waima and elevated sections of Scenic Dr, however, are likely to have no water or low water pressure for at least the next 48 hours, Auckland Emergency Management’s Andrew Clark said.

Where to find essential information

Auckland Emergency Management is providing regular updates on its website here.

Auckland Council is providing updates and information on its website here.

The Herald will continue to update its live blog with the latest news.

Supermarket closures

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins affirmed that supermarkets were open throughout the city and that “there is no need for panic buying.”

The following supermarkets are closed due to flooding:

Pak’nSave Wairau

New World in Newmarket

New World In Mt Albert

Countdown Mairangi Bay

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said the company still had a big supply of stock and customers at other outlets should not expect shortages.

Foodstuffs had also contacted its food bank partners to say it can work with them to help supply food for those from flood-damaged homes, who may have lost all their food in damaged fridges or freezers or who may have had to evacuate.

Schools

Schools are due to resume class this week or next week and decisions about opening will be made by the board of trustees at each school or kura.

The Ministry of Education indicated about 20 schools had been seriously impacted.

Flooding at Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Cleaning up at home

It is important to clean and dry your house and everything in it.

Floodwater may contain sewage and other hazardous materials which can contaminate your home.

If your gas meter has been affected by water or debris, contact your gas supplier.

Always work safely when cleaning up after a flood by wearing protective clothing and washing hands thoroughly after clean-up and before handling food.

Keep children and animals away from previously flooded areas until they have been cleaned and made safe.

Take photos and videos of the damage and anything that needs to be thrown away before starting the clean-up, for insurance purposes.

Clean up, drain and dry interior areas as quickly as possible. Take out everything that is wet and that can be moved – floor coverings, furniture, bedding, clothing, etc and put them outside to dry when the weather is fine.

Throw away all food and drinking water that has come in contact with floodwater, including things stored in containers.

Do not eat garden produce if the soil has been flooded. Clean up and remove debris and sprinkle gardens with lime.

Concert cancellations

Elton John’s remaining concert tonight at Mt Smart Stadium has been cancelled.

Organisers of Monday’s Laneway Festival at Auckland’s Western Springs announced this afternoon the event has been cancelled.

The Gardens Music Festival with headline act Fatboy Slim has moved indoors to Auckland’s Spark Arena for Sunday’s concert.

The reggae festival One Love at Tauranga Domain over the weekend has been cancelled.

The Fatboy Slim concert in Napier on Saturday has been cancelled.

Auckland Airport closures due to flooding

Auckland Airport has opened its international terminal to passengers who are scheduled to fly today. Due to a 37-hour international travel closure, it is experiencing high volumes of people inside the terminal as travellers seek to rebook cancelled flights.

It asked travellers to wait until they have their flight booked and scheduled for travel that day before coming to the international terminal, and for meeters and farewellers to use the wait zone, or pickup/drop off area for farewells.

Yesterday more than 20,000 travellers started their journeys home, aboard 41 international flight departures and 39 international flight arrivals. Today, around 25,000 international travellers are expected to arrive or depart Auckland Airport on 61 inbound and 61 outbound flights.

A volunteer army of more than 100 Auckland Airport staff continues to support travellers and stranded passengers – so far providing more than 2300 hot meals, handing out 700-plus blankets, thousands of bottles of water, as well as providing nappies and baby food where needed.

A group of 30 travellers spent the night at Auckland Airport marae, following the 30 travellers who slept in the wharenui Saturday night. The airport’s customer team also supported the 80 people who slept in the terminal overnight.

Passengers are asked to follow both Auckland Airport and their airline’s travel alerts for more information.

Weary travellers try to get sleep at Auckland Airport on January 28, 2023, after flooded roads stranded them at the terminal. Photo / Paul Morovic

Auckland beaches are unsafe

All Auckland beaches are now rated high or very high risk for swimming as floodwaters overwhelmed wastewater systems.

Auckland’s SafeSwim website said every beach was now at red or black alert, the highest rating.

At black level, residents are advised to not swim.

- Additional reporting, RNZ