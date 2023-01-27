Neighbours in Taupaki rescue drowning cows from flooded farms. Video / Angela Singh

An unprecedented deluge of rain in Auckland has left people without homes, fleeing for safety with farms in the west drenched to the extreme causing animals to drown.

Browns Bay resident Amy Altman is trying to salvage what’s left of her house on Glenmorgan Dr after seeing it get destroyed by the flood.

She had to evacuate under urgency last night with her 2-year-old son.

“I have lost half of my house. A friend had a truck with a snorkel so we managed to get through to a family member’s house,” she told the Herald.

Altman said it happened really fast, she had gone downstairs to check if all windows were closed but minutes later the floor in her eldest son’s room was ankle-deep in water.

“I could see everything floating. Then all the appliances went off, we lost power.

“I just burst into tears, I called my other teenage son to tell him what was happening. His friend was able to come and help us.

“It is pretty bad I have to go there today to turn the main switch off and salvage what I can.”

Ankle-deep water in Brown's Bay resident Amy Altman's son's bedroom. Photo / Amy Altman

Last night, Coatesville residents Patrick Wild and Rebecca Ward were trying to get help to their friend who lives on Sunnyside Rd after flooding forced him to stand on a chair with his dog, trapped inside.

“We tried calling emergency services and we understand it’s a bit busy right now.

“We wanted to go help him out but the road is all flooded here and we can’t get past. We are asking anyone to get him urgent help. It is becoming life-threatening now.”

Residents on Mill Flat Rd were trapped as the only way to move in and out - the bridge - was completely submerged.

Sergio Figueroa told the Herald that emergency services wouldn’t be able to get in.

“The bridge was our source of getting in and out. The flooding is terrible. Roads are flooded and an area of Mill Flat Rd has begun to slip away.”

Mill Flat Rd bridge is underwater, trapping residents. Photo / Sergio Figueroa

Meanwhile, in the west a group of people were in the flooded river with their ropes rescuing cows at risk of drowning.

Taupaki Rd resident Paul Treneary told the Herald he and others had to rescue cows after the creek swelled up into a river.

”Our house is flooded. The tree house got absolutely smashed.

”We were told by neighbours that cows were drowning just a kilometre away from our place.

“So me and some other guys went to help them because people in our community are willing to go on a limb and help out any life.

”Police officers told us firefighters weren’t allowed to go in there. So cows would just have to end. And we wouldn’t have that. I am a former lifeguard and I value all life.

”There were 15 people from the community there to help the animals. And we slammed across the flood with ropes getting the cows to swim off the river about 100 metres and we saved three of them.”

Treneary said the flood was like nothing he had seen before - all the sewerage valves were overflowing.

“The council should have been better prepared.”

Taupaki residents jump into the flooded river to save drowning cows. Photo / Angela Singh

A state of emergency was declared for the region close to 10pm, hours after torrential rain and flooding hit the city. A body was found in the floodwaters, Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed in a press conference after 11pm.

The wild weather and heavy rain have caused widespread damage across the region, with flooding, evacuations and transport chaos. State Highway 1 north of Auckland is closed, and officials opened the new Puhoi motorway to rescue stranded motorists overnight. Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday because of flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving.

MetService said a record amount of rain had fallen on Auckland in 24 hours - by 1am, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985. And monthly records have also been broken - the wettest January recorded at the Auckland Airport weather station until now was in 1986 with 20cm and the wettest month ever was July 1998 with 30cm. So far this month 32cm of rain has been recorded - a “massive” amount, MetService said.

To report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues, please log the issue online. If life is at risk, phone 111. If someone needs urgent accommodation assistance, phone Auckland civil defence on 0800 22 22 00.