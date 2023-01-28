Raging Auckland floodwaters take out Riverhead bridge. Video / 1News

Police are stepping up patrols in flood ravaged parts of Auckland to protect empty homes that could be a tempting target for burglars.

While a police spokesman said they had not had reports of looting in Auckland, West Auckland man Graham Challis, of Ranui, told RNZ he was kept up all night by gangs of looters taking possessions from empty neighbouring homes.

The report has not been confirmed by police.

“They were at waist high, and they were just walking through [the water]. We ran down there but they had some of our neighbours’ possessions in their hands,” Challis told the radio station.

“They had pushbikes, and there was one bloke who flicked a toaster as we were chasing them down.”

Challis says he saw around 10 looters, all of them no older than 16.

Temporary accommodation used since the owner's house was damaged in the last floods was washed down the drive in Henderson, West Auckland on Friday. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

Police said in a statement they would be carrying out extra patrols in flood-hit parts of the city.

“With a number of people unable to return to their homes at present, Police are re-deploying available staff to help,” the statement said.

“They will be conducting reassurance patrols on streets and at vulnerable properties.

“We understand many people will be worried, and these patrols aim to help bring some piece of mind for those who can’t yet get home.”

Police are urging people to look out for each other and call 111 if they see suspicious activity, or 105 if it’s after the fact and not time sensitive.