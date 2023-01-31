Auckland flooding: ‘I just hope it doesn’t go’, concerns over collapsed dam, slips and sinkhole

Andreas Lechtenborger shows the effects of wild weather on his home in Titirangi beach settlement. Video / Brett Phibbs

Emergency services are at the scene of a dam that has collapsed on a farm, while torrential rain has brought down more slips and worsened a washout on a key West Auckland road.

Oratia resident Paul Mitchell said he called the fire service this morning because the 60-year-old dam on his property appeared to be “crumbling” after days of heavy rainfall.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and Urban Search and Rescue are on site, where Mitchell said after last night’s rainwater was spilling over the dam.

He did not believe there were houses downstream but was concerned about the dam breaking.

”I just hope it doesn’t go,” he said. “There’s a lot of water … and I don’t know what’s downstream.”

He said emergency services were looking at releasing the water slowly to prevent a deluge.

The dam is at risk of collapse. Photo / Isaac Davison

The Waitākere Ranges local board chair is warning Titirangi has been badly “beaten up” by the storm and is “surrounded by carnage”.

Greg Presland, who lives in the area, said there had been a lot of roadblocks and slips, with some residents being without vehicle access, water or power since Friday.

“Wood Bay Rd is similar, they had cleared up the slip but it’s just recently slipped again.”

He told the Herald a few homes have already been red-stickered and the community is doing what it can to support each other.

“Main concerns are power, and water, and certainly the people [that are] isolated, they’ve got multiple issues that we’re trying to help them with.

“In Titirangi, much of it’s affected, to a greater or lesser extent.”

NIWA reported this morning that, in 24 hours, 71mm of rain had fallen at its Western Springs climate station in Auckland - " month’s worth of rain... again”. Much of the rain fell in only a few hours including 25.2mm in one hour, 44.2 mm in two hours and 58.6mm in three hours.

State Highway 1 is closed between Brynderwyn and Waipu following slips on the southern side of the Brynderwyn Hills, and State Highway 16 is closed between Waimauku and Helensville. A sinkhole also opened up in Swanson, West Auckland, last night, taking out power lines.





A major slip on Paturoa Rd at Titirangi Beach in Auckland.



