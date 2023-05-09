Video from across the Auckland region shows the extent of the flooding. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald / West Auckland Emergency Volunteers / Ally Watt / Robert Mignault

“We have learnt from our mistakes.”

That is how Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson describes the leadership response to today’s wild weather compared to the January 27 floods.

“The mayor and I were speaking all morning. We were keen to declare a state of emergency as soon as necessary as a precautionary measure. That was the thing that people complained about last time,” said Simpson, who stepped up when disaster struck in January, and did so again today.

This time there was no scrambling going on, no poor communications and no mayor bickering with the media at a press conference alongside the Prime Minister.

“We are much better prepared. I will stay here as long as I need to be. We are absolutely keeping on top of it. And even though the mayor [Wayne Brown] is on the other side of the Tasman, he is keeping on top of it as well,” said Simpson.

She said the council has received the Bush report - which looked into the events in the early stages of the floods and found a “system failure” of leadership and made 17 recommendations.

“We have looked at the recommendations, made the learnings and here is a perfect example of where we have got ourselves together much more efficiently in my personal opinion than we did on the 27th of January,” said Simpson.

Just before 1.30pm today, Brown declared a state of local emergency as a deluge hit Tāmaki Makaurau and other parts of the North Island.

It followed an urgent phone briefing to Brown and Simpson from Auckland Emergency Management Civil Defence.

“This is based on the lessons we learnt from the Auckland Anniversary floods,” Brown said in a social media post.

“As I am in Sydney on council business looking at light rail, I have delegated my responsibilities and powers to Desley Simpson, who is now Acting Mayor until I return,” said Brown.

He is due back in Auckland at midnight, but in case of delays, Simpson’s delegated powers to be in charge of the Super City run until tomorrow.

In the meantime, said Simpson, it’s a case of “keep calm and carry on”.

Council chief executive Jim Stabback, who apologised for the events that unfolded on the evening of the January floods that claimed four lives, was pleased with how the various services had pulled together, information provided in a timely manner and facilities stood up.

“We just need to be careful about what is coming over the next four or five hours. We are doing the best we can,” Stabback said.