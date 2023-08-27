Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland flood storm $2 billion buyout: Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson reveals council’s tough negotiations with Govt

Tom Dillane
By
5 mins to read
Mother describes motel terror as Epsom homicide investigation continues, why the Mama Hooch rapists won’t likely be let out early and councillors react to Auckland’s $2-billion flood recovery package. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland’s deputy mayor revealed a week ago there was “very little I could pretend to be positive” about regarding the $2 billion flood damage buyout deal signed with the Government, but it was redeemed by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand