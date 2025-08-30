The agency had replaced about 300 mostly utes and small trucks since it was set up in 2017, but the Professional Firefighters’ Union said it had not kept ahead of the curve, not planned properly and held on to trucks too long.
The problems were compounded and sparked legal action, when - under an earlier programme - Fire and Emergency ordered chassis and body builds separately, then discovered a design fault with the body build.
The Government knocked back some of the funding rise the agency sought last year. Most of its $700m or so funding comes from levies on insurance premiums.