Firefighters battling a large blaze at Van Lier Nurseries in Kumeu overnight had to call in a replacement aerial appliance from Hamilton. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The plague of breakdowns in Auckland’s firefighting ladder trucks has struck again - this time at an overnight fire in Kumeū.

Sixty-four firefighters in 16 fire engines attended the warehouse blaze at Van Lier Nurseries.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden told RNZ that neither of Auckland’s heavy aerial appliances was functional, and a big-ladder truck was borrowed this week from Wellington.

But that broke down last night at Kumeū, so one from Hamilton was called in.

RNZ understands the fire was at a nursery that specialises in roses and supplies florists. The warehouse was today being monitored for hot spots.