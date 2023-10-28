Five fire trucks and special crews rush to ‘well-involved’ house blaze in New Lynn. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died in a housefire on Kohekohe St early this morning.

“Emergency services - including five fire appliances, specialist support crew and fire investigators - rushed to the scene of a “well-involved” fire at a two-storey Auckland house just after 6:30am,” the statement said.

“Police are working with Fire and Emergency NZ to determine the circumstances of the fire.”

One neighbour said she, her husband, and their two children were in their front lounge when they heard a loud bang.

She initially believed it could have been a cat jumping onto their upstairs roof.

“My husband ran outside, told me to get the kids, and we ran out and saw the house on fire.

“He [her husband] was incredible. He started to run to the door, was screaming for the neighbour, got the other neighbours out and then started to water down her plants.”

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a house on Kohekohe Street in New Lynn October 28 2023 as the house fire claimed the life of a person inside the dwelling. Picture supplied

Another neighbour directly next door said their whole house was asleep when the fire started, but was woken up by the other neighbour shouting to wake them up.

“He was shouting ‘come out, come out!’ and then we woke up and saw smoke.”

After they had left the house, they witnessed the fire slowly engulf the rest of the house with the help of the wind.

While they have been let back into their house, there are still smoke spots in the bathroom and the burnt smell still lingers.

Fire and Emergency services had placed a cordon has been put in place across the road 100m from the fire-blackened house, but that has now been lifted.

The font of a house on Kohekohe Street in New Lynn, scene of a fatal house fire New Zealand Herald photograph by David Williams 28 October 2023

Hato Hone St John ambulance said one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. There was a second person at the property they could not comment on.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Ryan Geen said: “At 6.38 this morning we received multiple calls of a two-storey house on fire”.

“We dispatched three fire trucks and we arrived at 6.54am and immediately called for more man power and two additional trucks to assist.”

The crew reported a “well involved two-storey house and sent in search crews with breathing apparatus at 7.11am.

Geen said specialist investigators were also on the way to the New Lynn address to ascertain the cause of the fire.

It was not immediately clear how many people were at the property.