Updated

Auckland fire: Huge plume of black smoke seen billowing from building across the city

NZ Herald
Firefighters attending the scene at Maungawhau Rd, Epsom. Photo / Michael Craig

Firefighters attending the scene at Maungawhau Rd, Epsom. Photo / Michael Craig

A huge blaze has broken out in a central Auckland city building this morning.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing across the central city skyline.

Smoke is billowing across Auckland CBD. Photo / Supplied
Smoke is billowing across Auckland CBD. Photo / Supplied

It can be seen as far afield as the North Shore.

The fire is at a residential property on Maungawhau Rd, Epsom.

FENZ northern shift Josh Pennefather manager said five fire trucks are responding to a well-involved house fire on Maungawhau Rd in Epsom, Auckland.

”We are still there working to extinguish the fire,” he said.

Pennefather said they received multiple calls about the fire around 10.27am

Noone was inside the home, he said.

Police said emergency services were responding to a fire at an address in Maungawhau Rd, Epsom.

Police were called just after 10.30am and are on the scene assisting with traffic diversions.

A nearby Newmarket resident says he can hear the continuous sound of sirens in the area.

More to come.




