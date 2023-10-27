Five fire trucks and special crews rush to ‘well-involved’ house blaze in New Lynn. Video / NZ Herald

Police have confirmed one person has died in a New Lynn house fire early this morning.

Emergency services - including five fire appliances, specialist support crew and fire investigators - rushed to the scene of a “well-involved” fire at a two-storey Auckland house just after 6.30 am.

Fire investigators are at the scene of the fatla house fire on Kohekohe Street in New Lynn. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

In a statement to the Herald police confirmed one person had died in the fire on Kohekohe Street.

“Police are working with Fire and Emergency NZ to determine the circumstances of the fire,” the statement said.

Neighbours made multiple calls to 111 to report a fire in the downstairs level of the residential home.

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a serious house fire on Kohekohe Street, New Lynn. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A Herald reporter at the scene said police officers were going door-to-door on the quiet cul-de-sac speaking to residents about this morning’s blaze.

A cordon has been put in place across the road 100m from the fire-blackened house.

One resident described waking to smoke from the burning home billowing over towering trees.





Hato Hone St John ambulance said one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. There was a second person at the property they could not comment on.

Neighbours alerted emergency services to the fire when they were woken by smoke billowing over tall trees in the quiet street. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Ryan Geen said: “At 6.38 this morning we received multiple calls of a two-storey house on fire”.

“We dispatched three fire trucks and we arrived at 6.54am and immediately called for more man power and two additional trucks to assist.”

The crew reported a “well involved two-storey house and sent in search crews with breathing apparatus at 7.11am.

Geen said specialist investigators were also on the way to the New Lynn address to ascertain the cause of the fire.

It was not immediately clear how many people were at the property.















