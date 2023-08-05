Auckland fire crews are working to contain a house fire in Te Atatu South. Photo / File

Auckland fire crews are working to contain a well-involved house fire in Te Atatu South this morning.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager said they received reports of the fire on Cron Ave around 3am.

She said four firetrucks initially responded to the scene.

The blaze has ripped through the rear of the property and one firetruck remains at the scene working to contain it.

Saunders said a fire investigator has also responded.

She said all occupants have been accounted for and there are no injuries.