Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire at North Shore Hospital just before midday.
The small fire broke out in a training room in the hospital at 11.25am, a FENZ spokesperson said.
No one was injured and the sprinkler managed to put most of the fire out before fire crew arrived.
Five and Emergency NZ sent five appliances to the hospital, but they are now winding down.
Police are also in attendance and are assisting Fire and Emergency with evacuating a section of the hospital, a police media spokesperson said.
Staff members have gathered outside the hospital while they wait to be allowed back in.