Fire and Emergency was first called to the blaze in Auckland's Pukekohe at 6.28am.

Fire and Emergency was first called to the blaze in Auckland's Pukekohe at 6.28am.

Eleven fire crews are responding to a fire at a building in Pukekohe in the south of Auckland.

Fire and Emergency was first called to the blaze at 6.28am, FENZ northern shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

The upper floor of the two-storey building on King St was “well involved”, he said.

No people had been reported missing or injured.

More to come.