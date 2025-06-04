He pleaded guilty in April 2024 but was granted interim name suppression.
The suppression order lapsed last week when he appeared for sentencing before Judge Stephen Bonnar, KC, who jailed Singh for three years and three months, meaning he can finally be identified.
Revelations of Singh’s offending have sent shock waves through the tight-knit film and television industry as colleagues and friends learned of the case.
Screenwriter Annamarie Connors is a former colleague, flatmate and close friend of the past 20 years.
She said Singh had worked on various screen projects, including the Fanimatrix. His most notable project was probably the 2018 children’s television series Custard’s World, of which he directed 13 episodes, screening on TVNZ and NZ on Air kids’ platform HEIHEI.
TVNZ said it did not produce the series and “this is not someone TVNZ has a relationship with”.
Singh had also worked as an actor, including his Xena: Warrior Princess role and voicing a character on Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Connors said.
She was at home when police arrived with a search warrant in March 2023, but didn’t realise the gravity of Singh’s offending until investigators laid charges the following year.