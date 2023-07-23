Police have been alerted to two people on top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St. Video / Supplied

A man who scaled the Ferry Building on Auckland’s waterfront has been named.

Tyrome Hullett appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning.

He was one of two men who climbed to the top of the historic building on Friday, prompting a significant police response just a day after a fatal shooting across the road on Queen St. He is charged with being in a building without a reasonable excuse, which has a maximum punishment of 3 months in jail or a $2000 fine.

Police opposed a name suppression application today, saying that his case was of significant public interest.

Tyrome Hullett is charged with being in the Auckland ferry building without a reasonable excuse on Friday.

He had climbed to the top of the Ferry Building a day after a gunman killed two people nearby, police said.

Quay St, between Lower Albert and Commerce Sts, was cordoned off in the incident.

He was on electronic bail at the time for previous offences and it took four hours of negotiations to get him down from the building.

Hullett’s lawyer withdrew his bid for name suppression.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on August 8. His lawyer would seek bail at a later date.







