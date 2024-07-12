The power will be out in part of Mt Albert overnight as Vector carries out planned maintenance.
She’ll be dressed in her merino sleep suit, with the heat pump blasting till the electricity goes off, but a Mt Albert dad is still worried for his 18-month-old daughter’s health when the power goes out tonight.
Lines company Vector is switching off power in Tasman Ave as temperatures fall to 6C overnight, part of planned maintenance the dad thinks should be delayed until temperatures are warmer.
The outage is scheduled for 10pm till 6am.
It isn’t clear how many properties are impacted, but the man - who asked not to be named - thought neighbours in Segar Ave and Fontenoy and Rawalpindi streets may also be affected.
“My concern is it doesn’t feel like this maintenance is urgent, and the lack of flexibility on the coldest week of the year.”
There were a few reasons why the work in Mt Albert was taking place overnight, including Auckland Transport traffic management requirements, a Vector spokeswoman said.
“It’s a significant piece of work, near a busy road, and by doing the work at night it avoids causing major traffic disruption. There are also several businesses, and a medical clinic, that would be affected by a daytime outage.
“As with all our planned outages we think long and hard about how to find the least disruptive time for the majority of those who will be affected.”
Planned maintenance was critical to maintaining the reliability of the power network, which comprised 19,000 kilometres of power lines and thousands of other parts of infrastructure to provide a reliable supply to more than 600,000 homes and businesses year round.
Where possible - and in this case - customers were given 10 days notice about planned outages, so they have time to prepare, she said.
“A significant amount of planning goes into our maintenance programme, always with a view to minimising the impact on customers if we can.”