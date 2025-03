A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorbike in Auckland’s Dairy Flat. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorbike in Auckland’s Dairy Flat.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on Postman Rd, between Dairy Stream Rd and Wilks Rd, at 5.30pm tonight.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene, police confirmed.

“Police are providing support to the man’s family, and are also supporting the driver of the vehicle,” said a police spokesperson.