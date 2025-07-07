Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland fashion students win chance to showcase designs in national spotlight

By Alex Robertson
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Thirteen fashion students at Whitecliffe College in Auckland have won a place in the 2025 Resene Colour of Fashion Awards show. Photo / Natasha Boshovski

Thirteen fashion students at Whitecliffe College in Auckland have won a place in the 2025 Resene Colour of Fashion Awards show. Photo / Natasha Boshovski

Thirteen fashion students at Whitecliffe College in Auckland have won a place in the Resene Colour of Fashion Awards show with their creations featuring in gala events in Auckland and Wellington in November.

The winning designs were selected from 22 diploma students tasked with creating garments using the Resene

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand