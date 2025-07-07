Thirteen fashion students at Whitecliffe College in Auckland have won a place in the 2025 Resene Colour of Fashion Awards show. Photo / Natasha Boshovski

Thirteen fashion students at Whitecliffe College in Auckland have won a place in the Resene Colour of Fashion Awards show with their creations featuring in gala events in Auckland and Wellington in November.

The winning designs were selected from 22 diploma students tasked with creating garments using the Resene colour palettes.

Those students will showcase their designs on the runway, with the overall winner receiving $1000 in cash.

Resene has supported fashion design students through the award since 2014, with alumni pursuing careers in fashion and textile design, and in film and theatre.

“We love seeing the students immerse themselves in the story of their Resene fashion colour, reminding us all of the energy and meaning colour brings,” said Karen Warman of Resene during judging at the weekend.