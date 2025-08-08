Their daughter, Victoria, told the Herald her parents are “extremely scared” and overwhelmed by the uncertainty the future holds.

“He’s worried about his family and what will happen, you know, how we’re going to manage and stuff like that,” she said.

“Mum just wants to enjoy simple things with him, like going to the beach, without worrying. But he’s very short of breath; he can’t move far at all right now.

“It’s horrible… we’re just getting through day by day.”

Kevin and Tracey are overwhelmed by the uncertainty the future holds as they both battle cancer. Photo / Givealittle

‘He’s a fighter’: Lifetime of health battles

Kevin is no stranger to dealing with health issues throughout his life, including multiple cancers and heart attacks.

Victoria said Kevin, originally from New Zealand, was living in England but returned here with the family in search of more opportunities and a better lifestyle.

Along with Victoria and her younger brother, they settled on the North Shore and hoped for a fresh start.

Shortly after their arrival, Kevin’s daughter from a previous marriage died from cancer at 13 years old.

“My dad has a genetic mutation linked to cancer, his mum had it, and our sister passed away from it too,” she said.

“It was very traumatic.

“Our sister had rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer in the muscle behind the eye. Ten years later it returned as a brain tumour. She passed of cancerous meningitis at age 13.”

Tracey (left) and her daughter Victoria, who says the family is trying to focus on the positives. Photo / Supplied

Kevin suffered his first heart attack at 35 and was later diagnosed with prostate and bowel cancer, while Victoria was still in high school, she said.

“He was told he had a year to live when he was 50. But he’s a fighter, he’s always had this incredibly optimistic outlook, which I think has helped keep him going,” she said.

Cancer fight and financial strain

Six weeks ago, Kevin was hospitalised with Covid and pneumonia, but tests revealed he also had AML.

“It was touch and go, 50/50 whether he would survive that night,” Victoria said.

Because of his weakened condition, his doctors advised that chemotherapy is not an option and the public health system can do no more for him, she said.

“The chemo would kill him. His body just wouldn’t cope.”

Victoria’s older brother is visiting from Ireland for the first time in 10 years with his wife and three young children.

The trip was made so they could spend time with Kevin while they still can.

Kevin has been spending time with his grandchildren as Victoria’s older brother is visiting from Ireland for the first time in 10 years with his wife and three young children. Photo / Supplied

“They just want some time with him. It’s really hard knowing this might be the last chance they have together as a family,” Victoria said.

With Kevin retired from his career as a draftsman, and Tracey forced to “drastically reduce” her hours as a mental health nurse, the family is under financial pressure.

“Mum hasn’t been able to work her normal shifts since her diagnosis.

“Mum did her first shift the other day but still worries about Dad the whole time,” Victoria said.

Kevin was recently diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia after a history of cancer and illness throughout his life. Photo / Supplied

The family set up a Givealittle page to help relieve the financial pressure they are facing.

The money raised will go towards Kevin’s special diet, supplements and alternative treatments, as well as everyday living costs.

“Those things are expensive, but they’re giving him hope and maybe helping to extend his life, even if just a little,” she said.

Victoria said: “It’s been really stressful because both of them have been unable to do stuff at times. So I’ve taken quite a bit of time off work.

“I’m not really sleeping… We are just trying to get through each day and focus on the positives.”

The family is appreciative of the help it has received so far from the community.

