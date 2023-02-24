Auckland Emergency Management issues emergency mobile alert for Bethells Beach, Piha, Karekare and Muriwai

Auckland Emergency Management issued an Emergency Mobile Alert this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Auckland Emergency Management issued an Emergency Mobile Alert this afternoon for residents at Bethells Beach, Karekare, Muriwai, and Piha to provide important safety messages for the heightened risk of further landslides and flash flooding.

The alert has been issued due to thunderstorms bringing high-intensity, localised downpours to the areas.

As a precaution, they are asking residents to:

Avoid any unnecessary travel and shelter in place.

Gather essential items to take with you if you are required to evacuate. Prepare to bring your pets.

Act immediately if you see rising water; floods and landslips can happen quickly.

If you see rising water or sense moving earth, do not wait for official warnings. Head for safer ground and stay away from floodwater and landslips.

If your life is in danger, call 111 immediately.

Auckland Emergency Management is also urging people to keep an eye on the rain radar at www.metservice.com



