A blue sea of change is in sight for Auckland with even stronghold Labour seats like Mt Roskill and New Lynn appearig to go blue.
However, National has lost Tāmaki for the first time since 1957.
Auckland’s Tāmaki electorate was described as this year’s most exciting race. Tāmaki has been held by socially conservative Simon O’Connor since 2011, who is No 54 on National’s list.
Act deputy leader Brooke Van Velden claimed victory in Tāmaki, the party grabbing a second electorate in the Auckland region alongside leader David Seymour’s Epsom seat.
With 95 per cent of the preliminary vote counted, Van Velden is in the lead with 14944 votes compared to 10,366 for O’Connor.
Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is poised to hold onto Auckland Central, only the second electorate seat the Green Party has held, after Jeanette Fitzsimons won Coromandel in 1999.
Swarbrick is leading with 10,605 votes with 92 per cent of the votes counted. Her closest rival is National’s Mahesh Muralidhar, who has 8651 votes and is number 43 on National’s list.
National’s Melissa Lee and Labour Party’s Helen White are neck and neck in Mt Albert. Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern held the seat.
With 94 per cent of the votes counted, White has a slim lead of 89 votes. Ardern won the seat in 2020 with a 20,000-vote majority.
In Mt Roskill, the incumbent MP Michael Wood, who was fired from the Cabinet for not selling his shares in Auckland Airport, looks set to be dumped from Parliament altogether. With 92 per cent of the votes counted, National’s Carlos Cheung holds a 1517-vote margin over the once high-flying Labour minister.
In New Lynn, another Labour stronghold, incumbent Deborah Russell was losing by more than 750 votes to National’s Paulo Garcia with 94.7 per cent of the vote counted.
In Te Atatū, Labour MP Phil Twyford was behind by 80 votes to National’s Angee Nicholas with 97.7 per cent of the vote counted.
A bright spot for Labour in the Super City is Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni retaining her Kelston seat with 91 per cent of the vote counted and a comfortable buffer of 3300 votes over National’s Ruby Schaumkel.
Over the bridge in Northcote, National’s Dan Bidois smashed incumbent Labour MP Shanan Halbert with a massive 7339 margin after 95.9 per cent of the vote had been counted.
National holds a huge majority in Upper Harbour with Cameron Brewer holding 16,252 votes and Labour’s Vanushi Walters with 7605, that’s with 96 per cent of the votes counted.
In Maungakiekie, another Labour-held Auckland seat, National’s Greg Fleming has opened up a more than 3567-vote lead over Labour incumbent Priyanca Radhakrishnan with most of the votes counted.
Senior Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta has also conceded defeat in the Hauraki-Waikato seat to 21-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pāti Māori.
Labour has comfortably held onto its Manurewa seat with the incumbent Arena Williams sitting on a 5000-plus vote majority over National’s Siva Kilari.
It’s the same story in Māngere where Labour’s Lemauga Sosene has a nearly 8000-vote lead over National’s Rosemary Bourke with 90 per cent of the votes counted.
Auckland Central
Incumbent MP: Chlöe Swarbrick, Green
Winning MP: Chlöe Swarbrick, Green
Botany
Incumbent MP: Christopher Luxon, National
Winning MP: Christopher Luxon, National
Epsom
Incumbent MP: David Seymour, Act
Winning MP: David Seymour, Act
Kaipara ki Mahurangi
Incumbent MP: Chris Penk, National
Winning MP: Chris Penk, National
Kelston
Incumbent MP: Carmel Sepuloni, Labour
Winning MP: Carmel Sepuloni, Labour
Māngere
Incumbent MP: William Sio, Labour
Winning MP: Lemauga Sosene, Labour
Manurewa
Incumbent MP: Arena Williams, Labour
Winning MP: Arena Williams, Labour
Maungakiekie
Incumbent MP: Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Labour
Winning MP: Greg Fleming, National
Mt Albert
Incumbent MP: Jacinda Ardern, Labour
Leading candidate: Helen White, Labour
Mt Roskill
Incumbent MP: Michael Wood, Labour
Winning MP: Carlos Cheung, National
New Lynn
Incumbent MP: Deborah Russell, Labour
Winning MP: Paulo Garcia, National
North Shore
Incumbent MP: Simon Watts, National
Winning MP: Simon Watts, National
Northcote
Incumbent MP: Shanan Halbert, Labour
Winning MP: Dan Bidois, National
Pakuranga
Incumbent MP: Simeon Brown, National
Winning MP: Simeon Brown, National
Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
Incumbent MP: Jenny Salesa, Labour
Winning MP: Jenny Salesa, Labour
Papakura
Incumbent MP: Judith Collins, National
Winning MP: Judith Collins, National
Port Waikato
Incumbent MP: Andrew Bayly, National
Winning MP: By-election to be held
Takanini
Incumbent MP: Neru Leavasa, Labour
Winning MP: Rima Nakhle, National
Tāmaki
Incumbent MP: Simon O’Connor, National
Winning MP: Brooke Van Velden, Act
Te Atatū
Incumbent MP: Phil Twyford, Labour
Leading candidate: Angee Nicholas, National
Upper Harbour
Incumbent MP: Vanushi Walters, Labour
Winning MP: Cameron Brewer, National
Whangaparāoa
Incumbent MP: Mark Mitchell, National
Winning MP: Mark Mitchell, National
Māori electorates:
Tāmaki Makaurau
Incumbent MP: Peeni Henare, Labour
Winning MP: Peeni Henare, Labour
Hauraki-Waikato
Incumbent MP: Nanaia Mahuta, Labour
Winning MP: Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pati Maori