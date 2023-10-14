Join our Election Night live coverage with Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Madison Reidy, and Shayne Currie along with a team of trusted experts as they deliver the latest election results and analysis. We will be live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and political party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.

A blue sea of change is in sight for Auckland with even stronghold Labour seats like Mt Roskill and New Lynn appearig to go blue.

However, National has lost Tāmaki for the first time since 1957.

Auckland’s Tāmaki electorate was described as this year’s most exciting race. Tāmaki has been held by socially conservative Simon O’Connor since 2011, who is No 54 on National’s list.

Act deputy leader Brooke Van Velden claimed victory in Tāmaki, the party grabbing a second electorate in the Auckland region alongside leader David Seymour’s Epsom seat.

With 95 per cent of the preliminary vote counted, Van Velden is in the lead with 14944 votes compared to 10,366 for O’Connor.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is poised to hold onto Auckland Central, only the second electorate seat the Green Party has held, after Jeanette Fitzsimons won Coromandel in 1999.

Swarbrick is leading with 10,605 votes with 92 per cent of the votes counted. Her closest rival is National’s Mahesh Muralidhar, who has 8651 votes and is number 43 on National’s list.

National’s Melissa Lee and Labour Party’s Helen White are neck and neck in Mt Albert. Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern held the seat.

With 94 per cent of the votes counted, White has a slim lead of 89 votes. Ardern won the seat in 2020 with a 20,000-vote majority.

In Mt Roskill, the incumbent MP Michael Wood, who was fired from the Cabinet for not selling his shares in Auckland Airport, looks set to be dumped from Parliament altogether. With 92 per cent of the votes counted, National’s Carlos Cheung holds a 1517-vote margin over the once high-flying Labour minister.

In New Lynn, another Labour stronghold, incumbent Deborah Russell was losing by more than 750 votes to National’s Paulo Garcia with 94.7 per cent of the vote counted.

In Te Atatū, Labour MP Phil Twyford was behind by 80 votes to National’s Angee Nicholas with 97.7 per cent of the vote counted.

A bright spot for Labour in the Super City is Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni retaining her Kelston seat with 91 per cent of the vote counted and a comfortable buffer of 3300 votes over National’s Ruby Schaumkel.

Over the bridge in Northcote, National’s Dan Bidois smashed incumbent Labour MP Shanan Halbert with a massive 7339 margin after 95.9 per cent of the vote had been counted.

National holds a huge majority in Upper Harbour with Cameron Brewer holding 16,252 votes and Labour’s Vanushi Walters with 7605, that’s with 96 per cent of the votes counted.

In Maungakiekie, another Labour-held Auckland seat, National’s Greg Fleming has opened up a more than 3567-vote lead over Labour incumbent Priyanca Radhakrishnan with most of the votes counted.

Senior Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta has also conceded defeat in the Hauraki-Waikato seat to 21-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pāti Māori.

Labour has comfortably held onto its Manurewa seat with the incumbent Arena Williams sitting on a 5000-plus vote majority over National’s Siva Kilari.

It’s the same story in Māngere where Labour’s Lemauga Sosene has a nearly 8000-vote lead over National’s Rosemary Bourke with 90 per cent of the votes counted.

Auckland Central

Incumbent MP: Chlöe Swarbrick, Green

Winning MP: Chlöe Swarbrick, Green

Botany

Incumbent MP: Christopher Luxon, National

Winning MP: Christopher Luxon, National

Epsom

Incumbent MP: David Seymour, Act

Winning MP: David Seymour, Act

Kaipara ki Mahurangi

Incumbent MP: Chris Penk, National

Winning MP: Chris Penk, National

Kelston

Incumbent MP: Carmel Sepuloni, Labour

Winning MP: Carmel Sepuloni, Labour

Māngere

Incumbent MP: William Sio, Labour

Winning MP: Lemauga Sosene, Labour

Manurewa

Incumbent MP: Arena Williams, Labour

Winning MP: Arena Williams, Labour

Maungakiekie

Incumbent MP: Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Labour

Winning MP: Greg Fleming, National

Mt Albert

Incumbent MP: Jacinda Ardern, Labour

Leading candidate: Helen White, Labour

Mt Roskill

Incumbent MP: Michael Wood, Labour

Winning MP: Carlos Cheung, National

New Lynn

Incumbent MP: Deborah Russell, Labour

Winning MP: Paulo Garcia, National

North Shore

Incumbent MP: Simon Watts, National

Winning MP: Simon Watts, National

Northcote

Incumbent MP: Shanan Halbert, Labour

Winning MP: Dan Bidois, National

Pakuranga

Incumbent MP: Simeon Brown, National

Winning MP: Simeon Brown, National

Panmure-Ōtāhuhu

Incumbent MP: Jenny Salesa, Labour

Winning MP: Jenny Salesa, Labour

Papakura

Incumbent MP: Judith Collins, National

Winning MP: Judith Collins, National

Port Waikato

Incumbent MP: Andrew Bayly, National

Winning MP: By-election to be held

Takanini

Incumbent MP: Neru Leavasa, Labour

Winning MP: Rima Nakhle, National

Brooke Van Velden and Simon O'Connor. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tāmaki

Incumbent MP: Simon O’Connor, National

Winning MP: Brooke Van Velden, Act

Te Atatū

Incumbent MP: Phil Twyford, Labour

Leading candidate: Angee Nicholas, National

Upper Harbour

Incumbent MP: Vanushi Walters, Labour

Winning MP: Cameron Brewer, National

Whangaparāoa

Incumbent MP: Mark Mitchell, National

Winning MP: Mark Mitchell, National

Māori electorates:

Tāmaki Makaurau

Incumbent MP: Peeni Henare, Labour

Winning MP: Peeni Henare, Labour

Hauraki-Waikato

Incumbent MP: Nanaia Mahuta, Labour

Winning MP: Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pati Maori