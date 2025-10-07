Advertisement
Auckland eateries Broke Boy Taco and Taco Amaiz end public feud, planning charity cook-up

Ben Leahy
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Alfredo Romero, owner of Taco Amaiz in Elliott Stables. A Mexican restaurant called Broke Boy Taco sent a cease and desist letter to his restaurant.
  • Broke Boy Taco, part-owned by Israel Adesanya, is ending its feud with Taco Amaiz after earlier accusing its Mexican chef of mimicking its traditional birria tacos.
  • Broke Boy Taco founder Sean Yarbrough has since apologised to Alfredo Romero, with the pair today holding a photo shoot on International Taco Day.
  • They now plan to raise spatulas together for a charity cook up in Parnell on October 17.

The beef is over. Two tussling taco chefs are set to end a public spat by serving up a tasty truce – and everyone’s invited.

Alfredo Romero and Sean Yarbrough – owners of Auckland’s Taco Amaiz and Broke Boy Taco – said they were joining forces next week to cook

