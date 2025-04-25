Mini-tornado spotted in Auckland. Video / @totalfootballtechnique via TikTok

A “mini tornado” has been captured on camera in Auckland.

The video of the “twister” was posted to TikTok last night.

“What the heck...,” the person filming can be heard saying as the dust cone whips through a park.

A number of people in the comments said the spectacle was “a dust devil”.