Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland ‘dust devil’ mini tornado captured on camera

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Mini-tornado spotted in Auckland. Video / @totalfootballtechnique via TikTok

A “mini tornado” has been captured on camera in Auckland.

The video of the “twister” was posted to TikTok last night.

“What the heck...,” the person filming can be heard saying as the dust cone whips through a park.

A number of people in the comments said the spectacle was “a dust devil”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dust devils are mini tornadoes caused by a lot of heating localised winds that form a circulation, picking up dust and debris from the ground.

The video follows severe weather across the North Island earlier this week, during which 90km/h gusts were recorded in Wellington.

Two tornadoes left a trail of damage in Levin and Waikawa Beach.

In 2020, Hastings residents captured similar events on camera.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Chris Sparkes spotted two dust devils swirling 30m apart. Photo / Supplied
Chris Sparkes spotted two dust devils swirling 30m apart. Photo / Supplied

Hastings residents reported tall, silent whirlwinds of dust stretching high into blue skies.

Timber machinist Chris Sparks was driving back to work when he saw two dust devils swirling 30m apart, just after 1pm.

A Metservice spokesperson said dust devils “don’t linger for long”.

“They can be quite quick, probably lasting only a few minutes,” they said.

“It uses up its energy and fades away, the dust dissipates.”

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand