Dust devils are mini tornadoes caused by a lot of heating localised winds that form a circulation, picking up dust and debris from the ground.
The video follows severe weather across the North Island earlier this week, during which 90km/h gusts were recorded in Wellington.
Two tornadoes left a trail of damage in Levin and Waikawa Beach.
In 2020, Hastings residents captured similar events on camera.
Hastings residents reported tall, silent whirlwinds of dust stretching high into blue skies.
Timber machinist Chris Sparks was driving back to work when he saw two dust devils swirling 30m apart, just after 1pm.
A Metservice spokesperson said dust devils “don’t linger for long”.
“They can be quite quick, probably lasting only a few minutes,” they said.
“It uses up its energy and fades away, the dust dissipates.”
