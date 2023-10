A serious crash has closed Tamaki Drive this evening. Photo / Alex Burton

Central Auckland drivers are being told to expect delays after a serious crash closed Tamaki Drive this evening.

The two-vehicle collision between Ngapipi Drive and Ohaku Street was reported just before 5pm.

There are reports of serious injuries, and an ambulance is on the scene.

There are detours in place, and police encourage drivers to avoid the area and plan for delays.