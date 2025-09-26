Advertisement
New Zealand

Auckland driver allegedly caught speeding at 150km/h, two times over alcohol limit

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A motorist was spotted from the air estimated driving more than three times the speed limit at 150km/h on an Auckland street.

A spokesperson said the Police Air Support Unit was flying over Pakūranga last night about 11pm, when they spotted a vehicle driving dangerously on Botany Rd.

