Auckland driver allegedly caught speeding at 150km/h, two times over alcohol limit

A motorist was spotted from the air estimated driving more than three times the speed limit at 150km/h on an Auckland street.

A spokesperson said the Police Air Support Unit was flying over Pakūranga last night about 11pm, when they spotted a vehicle driving dangerously on Botany Rd.

The vehicle was estimated to be travelling over 150km/h.

Counties Manukau east area prevention manager Inspector Ann Wilkie said the Eagle contacted units on the ground and directed them to the vehicle’s location.