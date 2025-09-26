“Staff were able to safely stop the vehicle on Hope Farm Rd where the driver underwent a breath screening test,” Wilkie said.
“He was subsequently found to be more than twice over the legal alcohol limit.”
She said there are four factors that often lead to fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.
These factors include restraints, impairment through alcohol and drugs, distractions and speed.
“Motorists are urged to take greater responsibility on our roads and ensure everyone in their vehicle is able to reach their destination safely.
“It’s incredibly lucky this incident didn’t have a different outcome.”
The 34-year-old man had his vehicle impounded, and inquiries are ongoing.
