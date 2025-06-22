Data provided to the Herald under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act shows Fairview Heights, Eden Terrace and Grafton each had 10 or fewer reported dog attacks on people and other animals in the last five years.
Herne Bay, Kingsland and Kumeū each had fewer than 30 reported attacks in the same period.
The Auckland Council’s Animal Management manager, Elly Waitoa, said the number of dog bites reported to ACC was also increasing and only about 20-25% of the incidents were being reported to her agency.
“There are a number of things behind [the increase]. We have certainly seen a huge increase in dog population since Covid, particularly with unknown dogs, so dogs that aren’t on our system.”
The number of dogs that weren’t desexed had also jumped.
“Which of course contributes to territorial aggression, dogs’ propensity to roam and get in fights with other dogs or look for bitches in heat. And they contribute to dog attacks on people walking their dog.”
Waitoa said officers were seeing more aggression from dogs since lockdown.
“I think there was a lack of socialisation going on during that period, and the dogs were breeding at a phenomenal rate, which they’re still doing. So there’s a lot of dogs being just placed into homes or given away to people who don’t understand how to look after a dog properly.”
Field staff were dealing with aggressive dogs and aggressive people.
“They’re seeing a lot of horrific injuries ... We also have challenges when children are attacked. It’s very often by a family or friend’s dog and the family may report it, but when an officer goes to investigate no one will give a statement. And we have our hands tied, we can’t do anything without evidence.”
Waitoa said it took a special kind of person to be an animal management worker, as about half of the nearly 10,000 impounded dogs were euthanised each year.
“That’s incredibly challenging for all of our staff, but particularly the shelters that support the vets during euthanasia. They’re all animal lovers, but the sad reality is there’s nowhere for them to go.
“Particularly because most of [the dogs] are non sociable with others, so that’s a really challenging part of the role.”
This could make it hard to retain staff, she said.
“If you know that there’s a street where there’s a dog that can escape the property or jump the fence, don’t go down there. I know it’s awful, we shouldn’t say that you have to avoid the areas, but for your safety and your dog’s safety, I absolutely would.
“And report the thing to Animal Management that you feel is untoward.”
If a dog was rushing at you, stand still or try to get something between yourself and the dog, said Clough.
“Children walking to school, they might have a bag on and they see a dog rushing at them, take the bag off and put it in front of them.”
But don’t let go of the bag.
“As soon as you let go of it, the dog will lose interest [in the bag] and come back at you.”
The time gained through the distraction could help the victim get into a safer position, or enable the owner to recall their dog.
Clough emphasised the importance of understanding dog body language, for example, that a wagging tail did not necessarily mean the dog was happy, and why children should never be left alone with dogs.
“Up until very recently, we were saying when you greet a dog you touch it on the chin or the chest. Now if you’re a child and you’re touching a strange dog on the chin and the chest, if that dog doesn’t like it and he goes to bite you, he is going to get the face of the child. Eighty per cent of dog bites to children are on their head or their face.”
She said people should ask before patting a dog, and if the dog did not approach you, you shouldn’t engage.
If the dog did want to interact, people should pat it on the side or the back.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.