The “reckless” attack by hammer-wielding offenders on two people at an Auckland dairy caught on camera last night has been revealed, as police continue to search for the perpetrators.

Two people were seriously injured in the attack - the wife of the dairy owner and a customer - after the Mt Roskill store became the latest target of an aggravated robbery at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Security footage of the attack shows two men enter the Jyotis Dairy on Mt Albert Rd in Mt Roskill between 4-5pm.

One man ran behind the counter and swiped his hammer at the woman, the wife of the store owner who was minding the shop at the time.

The fog cannon goes off from above her, obscuring the camera from her and any blows she received while another man swung his hammer at the woman from in front of the counter.

The owner of the Jyotis Dairy, Jayanti Patel, was shopping at the time of the incident when police phoned him and told him to return to his shop urgently.

She suffered a head wound that required seven stitches.

“She [my wife] couldn’t get out. One of them was blocking her way,” Patel said.

Patel said the customer escaped before being too hurt. He understood the customer, a man, had been shoved.

The attackers can be seen taking tobacco and cash before fleeing the store. The offenders are still at large.

Patel told the Herald yesterday that his wife was in Auckland Hospital unable to speak. Police have since confirmed she is recovering at home.

“There was blood coming down, running all over her body,” Patel said.

Patel has owned the dairy for about 15 years and said similar incidents had happened in the past, but no one had been hurt like in Wednesday’s incident as they’d been able to escape out the back of the shop.

“Why does this happen [in broad daylight]? That means [the offenders] are [not] scared,” the store owner said.

“I am shaking. What am I to do in the morning? I don’t want to open, but we need [customers] because if we’re not open how can I pay for my mortgage and everything?”

The scene of the aggravated robbery at Jyotis Dairy on Mt Albert Rd. Photo / Raphael Franks

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan confirmed today that the two victims, who suffered moderate injuries, were treated overnight and had since been discharged from hospital and were recovering at home.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community during this incident and we know the public share this view,” Allan said.

“We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for others’ safety during this brazen robbery.”

Police attend Jyotis Dairy on Mt Albert Rd following an aggravated robbery. Photo / Raphael Franks

Allan assured that police were taking the incident seriously and the investigation was continuing today in order to hold those responsible to account.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information who has not yet spoken to police,” Allan said.

Allan said police were ensuring support is in place for both the victims and their families.

Police can be contacted through the 105 phone service quoting the file number 230705/2116 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for The Northern Advocate.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.