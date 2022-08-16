Melissa Desley Rays. Photo / Supplied

A 60-year-old woman has been charged in relation to the death of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle in East Auckland.

The accused has been charged with careless driving causing death, police said today.

Melissa Desley Rays, 58, was cycling along Mārua Rd, in Mt Wellington, on April 4 when the incident happened.

Rays was rushed to hospital for treatment, but died later that same day.

The driver is set to appear in the Auckland District Court on November 15.

Witnesses told the Herald at the time that they had seen police officers examining a white van that had broken glass and damage to the driver's side.

A person in the van was also seen speaking to officers before the van was towed away.

Friends and family, as well as ordinary members of the public, lay flowers at the spot where Rays was hit.

Melissa Desley Rays (left) and friend Jackie Taylor-Fox on holiday in Queenstown last year. Photo / Supplied

Long-time friend Jackie Taylor Fox described her best friend as her soul sister.

"I can't believe she has been taken. But I know we truly loved each other so much and we always had the best times through almost 40 years of our close friendship," she said then.

"We had so much more to do together too."