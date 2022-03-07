CVs are a major source of fascination for property mad Aucklanders. Photo / file

How much has the value of your Auckland property surged by in the past four years?



Check out the NZ Herald-Valocity interactive graphs and maps showing exactly where house prices have risen the most - and which homeowners now face the biggest rates bills.





James Wilson, from property valuers Valocity, said suburbs with the biggest house price jumps are typically holiday locations, such as Omaha or Aotea, or areas with new housing springing up, like Otara, Point England and Manurewa.

Those with the smallest jumps include inner-city areas with lots of apartments, such as the CBD, Newmarket and Grafton, he said.

CVs are a major source of fascination for property-mad Aucklanders and involve Auckland Council estimating the value of every residential and commercial property in the region.

They are typically released every three years.

However, the latest Auckland Council CVs were delayed by close to 18 months due to uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic and issues calculating property data.

CVs can influence the price a home sells for, or the size of loan that banks lend to a prospective home buyer or renovator.

They also play a part in determining how much each homeowner must pay in council rates.

Where home values have risen most by percentage

While Omaha had the biggest house value jumps percentage wise, Red Hill in Auckland's far south wasn't far behind.

House prices in the suburb where many new homes are being built jumped 57 per cent to hit an average CV of $950,997.

Aotea-Great Barrier Island came next with a 56 per cent jump to $799,143, while Ōtara jumped 55 per cent to $896, 513.

Other suburbs with big price jumps included Māngere East, Tawharanui Peninsula, Māngere, Point England, Rosehill and Manurewa East.

Wilson said homes had typically risen in holiday locations because during the Covid pandemic demand had risen among buyers, yet there remained a shortage of houses for sale in those areas.

Herne Bay homes now have an average CV of $3.8m - a $1m jump compared to the average 2017 CV in the suburb. Photo / Doug Sherring

Where home values have risen most by dollar value

While Omaha rose the most percentage wise, Herne Bay homes increased the most by dollar value.

Herne Bay homes now have an average CV of $3.8m - a $1m jump compared to the average 2017 CV in the suburb.

Waiheke Island prices also soared, jumping by $894,582 to an average $3.4m CV, while St Marys Bay homes jumped $865,578 to a new average $3.1m.

Other big jumpers included Westmere and Ponsonby, jumping $850,000 and $844,000 respectively.