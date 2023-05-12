Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland criminal lawyer in dock for disorderly conduct

By
2 mins to read
The man was a regular fixture in the Auckland District Court. Photo / file

The man was a regular fixture in the Auckland District Court. Photo / file

An experienced criminal defence barrister in Auckland has found himself on the wrong side of the law and admitted two charges of disorderly conduct.

The Herald understands the charges came amid a period of increasingly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand