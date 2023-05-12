Auckland criminal lawyer in dock for disorderly conduct

The man was a regular fixture in the Auckland District Court. Photo / file

An experienced criminal defence barrister in Auckland has found himself on the wrong side of the law and admitted two charges of disorderly conduct.

The Herald understands the charges came amid a period of increasingly concerning conduct by the lawyer, a frequent fixture in the city’s district and high courts.

There have been public outbursts and other erratic behaviour, particularly at his inner-city apartment complex where police have been called multiple times as a result of his conduct, it is understood.

Police charged him with two counts of disorderly behaviour under the Summary Offences Act, carrying potential penalties of a three-month prison term or a $2000 fine.

He had pleaded guilty to both charges and will be sentenced in the Auckland District Court early in August, registry staff said.

The man has name suppression until sentencing.

He did not respond to requests for comment, including one sent to his lawyer.

The Law Society register shows he still holds a practising certificate as a barrister, though it will need to be renewed later this year.

Research has shown lawyers are at high risk of mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A joint project by the California Bar Association and the DC Bar found about half of practising lawyers surveyed experienced symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In New Zealand, because of changes several years ago to how legal aid is administered, criminal defence lawyers working in the district courts often have no choice as to who their clients are, and many report copping abuse from clients.

New Zealand Criminal Bar Association president Chris Wilkinson-Smith told the Herald that frontline legal work takes a severe toll on the mental wellbeing of lawyers.

“This is the emergency department of the criminal justice system,” Wilkinson-Smith said.

He said hourly rates for legal aid had not kept pace with inflation and there was no provision for sick or holiday pay.

"To earn the equivalent income from 20 years ago they need to work twice the hours.

“In the larger cities the cost of living makes legal aid work uneconomic and in smaller centres there are barely enough lawyers willing to fill the rosters. The Criminal Bar Association and other lawyers’ groups offer support and collegiality but can’t fix the bleak economic reality.”