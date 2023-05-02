Top students deny AI cheating, wild weather sees insurance claims skyrocket and police monitoring protest action at Parliament today in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland petrol station worker has been hurt after being attacked by two thieves who smashed through the night pay window.

A police investigation is under way today following the midnight robbery that saw the worker flee to the back of the shop to escape the violent pair.

Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Scott Armstrong said the two offenders smashed the night pay window at the site on Great North Rd shortly after midnight.

“The night attendant retreated to the rear of the shop but was assaulted by the two men and sustained minor injuries.

“He sustained minor injuries but is understandably shaken by the offenders’ violent actions.”

Violent thieves attacked Western Springs Caltex petrol station worker in a smash-and-grab style burglary overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The two offenders stole a number of items from the store and fled in a stolen vehicle, Armstrong said.

“Police subsequently located this vehicle abandoned in nearby Morningside.

“Our inquiries are in the early stages, but we ask anyone with information to contact the police via our 105 service quoting file number 230503/3501.”

Police officers have taped the scene of a violent robbery in which a night attendant at a petrol station was attacked in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

This morning, officers were seen at the petrol station opposite Motat Museum inspecting CCTV Footage and taping off the premises.

Several cartons and a till were left abandoned on the forecourt. Police were gathering statements from the night staff.