Auckland crime: Woman grabbed by attacker in stolen car at Takanini service station

A woman was grabbed at a petrol station in Takanini, before the attacker fled the scene. Video / Supplied

A security camera captured the shocking moment a man tries to rob a woman at a petrol station forecourt in Auckland.

The footage shows the man trying to grab the woman as she was fuelling up at the Mobil Takanini on Sunday night.

A few moments later a man in a stolen car pulls up to the pump next to her.

CCTV footage shows a man jumping out of a car and attempting to grab a woman.

After a few seconds have passed and the woman walks towards the pump. When a man wearing a black cap and a yellow bandanna jumps out of the car attempting to grab the woman.

The man grabs the woman from behind by her shoulders, but fends him off. The woman then chases the alleged attacked away, he then gets into his car and quickly drives off.

Counties Manukau South area commander Inspector Joe Hunter confirmed police were investigating an assault and theft at the petrol station on Sunday.

The victim was putting petrol in her car at 8.40pm when she was attacked.

"A male has approached her asking for her number, when she refused his request, he has assaulted her and stolen her necklace.

"The male quickly left the scene driving a stolen vehicle which has seen been recovered.

Hunter said the victim was "understandably shaken" and went to her mother's house to call police.

"The car used by the offender has since be recovered and forensic examination has taken place, Police have reviewed CCTV and are continuing to make inquiries."

Hunter said the man was described as being Māori or Pacific, in his late 20s, with facial hair and dark brown hair.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting file number 211019/3766.