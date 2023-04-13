Damning Auckland flood report calls out failings, Government ready to reveal Three Waters re-brand and Wellington Council's million dollar mistake in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A West Auckland Post Shop and a Dollar Saver store are among the latest targets of thieves.

Police are investigating overnight burglary incidents at Titirangi Lotto and Post and Henderson’s Dollar Saver store this morning.

Ram-raiding thieves wrecked a West Auckland Post Shop around 3.15am.

Shattered glass and products could be seen scattered about on the ground as officers investigated the scene.

Titirangi Lotto and Post was targeted by thieves in a ram raid this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to the shop on Titirangi Rd at 3.15am.

The front glass door of the Post Shop was shattered and a number of stationery items could be seen spread about on the floor.

A stolen vehicle which is believed to have been used in the incident had been abandoned at the scene.

A police investigation is underway after a ram-raid in Auckland's Titirangi Village this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Shortly after 5am, Police were called to another scene of a smash-and-grab style burglary in Henderson.

The glass front of the Dollar Saver store on Great North Rd had been busted in and display items pulled out.

Police hunt burglary suspects after a smash-and-grab style burglary at Dollar Saver in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Some of the items could be seen lying on the ground.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident in Henderson around 5am and officers were making inquiries.

“One person has taken a number of items from the premises before fleeing the scene.

“Inquiries to locate the individual are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that may assist police can contact them on 105, referencing job number P054304142.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE TO COME











