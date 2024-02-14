The fugitive attemped to find a disguise. NB: Disguise not pictured. Stock photo / 123RF

A wanted man has been arrested after attempting to pull off a quick change to escape police in Auckland.

The incident began around 4.40pm on Wednesday when police were made aware of a vehicle linked to a person of interest on Mount Wellington Highway.

Police established that the man had multiple warrants to arrest for recent burglaries.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it failed to do so and a pursuit was not initiated,” Inspector Jim Wilson, Auckland City East Area Commander, told the Herald.

The Eagle helicopter then tracked the vehicle and drove into opposing traffic and performed dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

“It is incredibly lucky no one was seriously injured during this incident,” Wilson said.

As the eye in the sky looked on, the hapless fugitive drove into the Sylvia Park car park.

Mall security then looked on as he entered a retail store within the mall.

“Police allege the male has then stolen a number of clothing items to attempt to change his appearance,” Wilson said.

“Unfortunately for him, Police were waiting outside where he was taken into custody without further incident.”

“This is another example of great work by Police staff from across different workgroups, all working together to hold offenders to account.”

Police acknowledged the mall security’s work in monitoring the offender and said a 41-year-old male will appear in the Auckland District Court today on multiple charges relating to shoplifting, failing to stop, and traffic offending.