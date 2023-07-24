Hammer-wielding robbers attack customers, and staff in a brazen daylight raid at a Luxury store on Auckland's High St yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A central Auckland luxury brand store has had high-end goods worth tens of thousands of dollars stolen during a brazen daytime heist, with hammer-wielding robbers threatening staff and a passing pedestrian during the raid.

Vintage Luxury in High St was ransacked and its collection of designer women’s handbags plundered after it was targeted by a trio of masked thieves yesterday afternoon.

The shop’s floor was left covered in a carpet of glass after the group smashed cabinets and glass displays to steal around 30 Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dior handbags.

The raid, which took less than 60 seconds, left workers inside the small inner-city shop and innocent bystanders who saw the raid unfold traumatised.

Destruction left behind at Vintage Luxury shop on High St in Auckland CBD after a brazen daylight armed robbery on Sunday. Photo / Chris Chan

A video taken from the outside of the shop, supplied to the Herald showed one of the armed trio running towards an elderly shopper on the street.

The lady can be seen ducking down and putting her shopping bag on top of her head to shield herself from the masked attacker.

The shop’s owner Chris Chan told the Herald he was now feeling very unsure about running a business in the heart of the city and would be looking at increasing security in the store.

“We won’t be able to survive like this... police and government can’t do anything to keep us safe,” said Chan.

“They told my business partner who was minding the shop to back off from the counter.

“They threatened him with the hammer. He was about to be attacked.

Hammer-wielding robber attacks bystander outside Vintage Luxury located High St, Auckland CBD yesterday. Photo / Supplied

“Another staff member was scared they might have pocket knives so she went behind the counter.

“These guys broke all cabinets. There is glass everywhere.”

Chan said they took Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, about 30 bags worth up to $40,000 before fleeing in a getaway car that was parked outside the front door.

CCTV footage from inside the shop showed the robbers dressed in grey sweatpants and hoodies wearing masks entering just after 4.30pm.

One of the thieves runs inside the shop with the hammer holding it in the air in an attempt to scare the shop worker.

The worker is seen complying with the robber’s demands and steps away cowering behind his stool.

A second robber proceeds to smash glass cabinets before taking several items including a number of handbags.

A shop assistant is threatened with a hammer as several intruders wearing masks robbed the Vintage Luxury Shop on High Street in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Chan said the robbers also tried to steal the cash register but were unsuccessful.

“It took them just one minute.

“People did not come and help us when this was happening but they came after the three guys left. They checked on staff.

He said police arrived at the store 40 minutes later.

Chan said previously such incidents were minor such as shoplifting but now it had become much more severe.

“After this incident I am thinking of hiring a security guard or maybe getting electronic doors so only we can open it from the inside.

“It’s a crazy time in the CBD.

“My staff are in panic mode since this event. It seems like authorities can’t do much about security.

“I am worried they might come again.”

Police have been approached.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.