Thieves targeted the Countdown Mt Roskill supermarket, on Stoddard Rd, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have smashed their way into two large Auckland supermarkets overnight.

Police were called to the Countdown Mt Roskill, on Stoddard Rd, shortly before 12.30am after reports of an incident at the supermarket.

One of the glass door entrances had been smashed in what appears to have been a smash-and-grab incident.

It is not yet known whether anything was taken from the store.

A witness said the Police Eagle helicopter could be seen hovering over the area shortly afterwards and dog teams were also sent out.

It is understood a number of workers were in the store when the incident happened and have activated the supermarket’s alarm system.

Shattered glass is all that is left behind after thieves smashed into the Pak'nSave supermarket in Royal Oak. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene told a photographer that those responsible had since been taken into custody.

About two hours after police were called to that supermarket, another smash-and-grab incident was reported at the Pak’nSave on Manukau Rd in the suburb of Royal Oak.

The incident happened about 2.30am and a Police helicopter was again spotted hovering over the area shortly afterwards.

Like the earlier incident, those responsible left behind shattered glass after smashing into a glass window near the entrance.

A security guard could be seen taking photos of the damage outside the store.

Overnight staff were also working inside at the time, the Herald understands.

Police have been approached for more information.











