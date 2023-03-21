The Domino's Pizza outlet in Te Atatū Peninsula was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have targeted a strip of shops in West Auckland overnight - smashing their way in door-to-door.

Police were called to a strip of shops on Te Atatū Rd, in Te Atatū Peninsula, after thieves smashed windows at Cafe Anatolia, Pita Pit, Domino’s Pizza and McDonald’s Te Atatū early this morning.

Glass littered the ground outside but it is not yet known whether anything was taken from the businesses.

Cafe Anatolia in Te Atatū Peninsula was one of four businesses on Te Atatū Rd hit by thieves. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Pita Pit in Te Atatū Peninsula was also affected. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A worker at Domino’s Pizza said this was not the first time the store had been targeted.

Police were also called to the West Liquor Royal Heights in Massey, West Auckland.

The front door entrance had been smashed and it is understood a large amount of alcohol was taken.

Photos from the scene show the the left side of the glass door entrance has been smashed. Pieces of glass lay littered outside the doors and police tape has been put up around the area.

It is not the first time the liquor store has been targeted.

McDonald's on Te Atatū Rd was one of four eateries that suffered damages overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

