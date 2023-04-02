The vehicle thought to be involved in a ram raid in Panmure, East Auckland, in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle thought to be involved in a ram raid in Panmure, East Auckland, in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have smashed their way into at least three businesses around Auckland overnight - including two petrol stations and a TV hire store.

The DTR store on Queens Rd in Panmure, East Auckland, has had its front security doors damaged in a vehicle ram raid.

A damaged silver car stood outside the store in the early hours of this morning.

Photos show the vehicle has been badly damaged - with its right side scrunched up.

Part of the bumper has also come off and is lying on the ground outside the shop - as well as other debris from the car.

The DTR TV hire store on Queens Rd in Panmure, East Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fuel station on Great South Rd, in Manukau, was also targeted by thieves overnight.

The window used for overnight customers has suffered several blows. The Eftpos machine is hanging outside the window.

A gas station on Great South Rd, Manukau, was hit by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood police were also called to a petrol station in Remuera about 1.30am.

It is not yet known whether anyone involved has been arrested or apprehended by authorities.

Police have been approached for comment.

- more to come -











