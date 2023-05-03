Auckland crime: Takapuna Vape Shop, Otara Supermarket latest ram raid targets

Top students deny AI cheating, wild weather sees insurance claims skyrocket and police monitoring protest action at Parliament today in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two police investigations have been launched after ram-raiding thieves targeted a vape shop in North Shore and a supermarket in South Auckland.

My Blitz Takapuna and Supa Supermarket in Otara were the latest to be hit in late-night robberies.

Police attended the scene on Lake Rd in Takapuna at 1.40am.

Thieves used a vehicle to gain entry, before abandoning it at the scene.

An emergency glass board has been installed at the front entrance of My Blitz vape shop in Takapuna. Photo / Hayden Woodward

This morning the site was secured by Emergency Glass New Zealand.

My Blitz vape shop has been the target of several night-time incidents in the past year.

Staff at Supa Supermarket in Otara are cleaning the damage left behind by ram raiding thieves this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Later, police were alerted to a burglary at a supermarket on Bairds Rd in Otara at 3am after a vehicle was also used to gain entry.

The vehicle had left the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

The shop’s front shutter and glass door were smashed inwards, and a number of products could be seen strewn about on the floor.

Staff at the scene were also seen assessing the damage.

Products strewn about on the floor of Supa Supermarket in Otara after ram raid style burglary. Photo / Hayden Woodward







