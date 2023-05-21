Police are speaking to five youths after the Thoroughbred Liquor Centre in Takanini was targeted in an overnight ram raid. Photo / Supplied

Police are speaking with five youths following the ram raid of a Takanini liquor store overnight, which the owner describes as “incredibly frustrating, completely horrible and easily avoidable”.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are speaking with five youths, aged between 13 and 16, following a ram raid-style burglary at a commercial premises on Great South Rd, Takanini and four stolen vehicles overnight.

“At 12.48am a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into a liquor store. Offenders entered the store and stole alcohol before leaving in another stolen vehicle,” police said.

Offenders used a stolen vehicle to gain entry into a liquor store before entering, sealing alcohol and leaving in another stolen vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Owner of the Thoroughbred Liquor Centre, Frank, says while this is only the first time his Takanini store has been targeted in overnight crime, it could have been prevented.

“We have previously tried to get bollards installed by the police, but our store did not qualify as we hadn’t had a break-in in the last 12 months.”

The store will now be out of business for at least a week to clean up the damage and install more security equipment.

“As a small business, we do as much as we can but we can’t prevent them from breaking in 24 hours a day.

The liquor store will be out of business for a least a week, the owner says. Photo / Supplied

“I’m not scared but I’m so angry. I work 16 hours a day over two jobs and this is the last thing I want to have to deal with. People need to be held accountable for their actions,” Frank said.

