The store on Tamaki Drive was broken into less than 2 weeks ago. Owner faces yet another bill for repairs and lost stock. Video / Supplied

An Auckland dairy has been broken into for the second time in just two weeks, with a wooden door still replacing smashed glass from the previous robbery.

Mission Bay’s Quick Picks convenience store was ransacked and glass strewn across the entire store after a brazen overnight raid by masked intruders.

Footage of the robbery shows the group smashing the store’s remaining glass door with weapons before four people rush inside.

Three of the group go to and from their car, piling stock from the store into the back seat, while the fourth person tries to open the cigarette cabinet.

During the raid two of the group collide while frantically running in and out of the shop.

The robbery comes only days after National announced its intentions to use “military-style” academies to halt youth offending.

Despairing owner Mahmoud Hardan said this was the seventh time his Patterson Ave store had been robbed this year.

It’s one of six convenience stores and dairies he owns across the city.

“I haven’t had a deep sleep in a long time,” said Hardan.

Despite raids on his stores, Hardan said he had been denied any government support because he owns multiple convenience stores.

As a result of the ongoing burglaries, one of his stores was unable to get insurance because of the high risk of it being robbed.

Hardan said it was taking a toll on him personally, constantly expecting calls in the middle of the night about damage to any one of his stores.

“I’m breaking records,” Hardan said referencing the regularity of the break-ins.

The National Party-proposed youth offending “military” camps aim to “provide discipline, mentoring and intensive rehabilitation” according to leader Christopher Luxon.

Hardan said that the proposed camps are a “fantastic idea” to aid the struggling police presence.