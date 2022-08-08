North Shore Vape store ransacked in 60 seconds in night of crime across Auckland. Video / Supplied

An Auckland petrol station was held up at gunpoint overnight in an attempted robbery foiled by a fog cannon.

Police were called to a petrol station at the top of St Heliers Bay Rd, Kohimarama around 11.12pm.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a report that a man made demands and presented a firearm at a staff member standing behind a night pay window.

"Fortunately the staff member had activated the store's fog cannon and retreated to a safe area to contact police.

"During this time the offender fled and police arrived shortly afterwards."

The gunman did not enter the store and nothing was stolen, the spokesperson said.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate the man, including a review of available CCTV footage. Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

Three days ago, a St Heliers cafe owner suffered a heart attack after discovering his business had been ram-raided.

Yesterday, six shops were raided in burglaries across Auckland.

On the AM show yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that more than 30 people had been caught and 200 charges laid after the establishment of the police retail unit targeting ram raids and smash and grabs.

She described the crimes as "atrocious".

"They are atrocious, they are totally brazen and, of course, you will have seen the police have a dual focus in supporting retailers with additional funding we have put aside to ensure preventative measures but also making sure those who are taking part of these activities are held to account," she told AM.

Many of the crimes have involved teenagers but Ardern said there were still consequences for young offenders.

Ardern said those consequences depended on the individual and the crime committed.

"If someone is particularly young, particularly young, efforts are often made to use consequences and punishment that doesn't necessarily lead to that individual being in facilities that for instance result in their continuing and often in cases, we do know that this is the case, if a young person enters into our formalised criminal justice system that essentially means that's the trajectory that they are on," Ardern told AM.

"The prevention also needs to be around what do we need to do to stop young people, for whatever reason, from entering into this activity."