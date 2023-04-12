Ram-raid thieves have torn through a shopping centre in East Auckland overnight - leaving behind a gaping hole at one of the mall’s entrances.
Staff at the Pakuranga Plaza, on Aylesbury St, will be faced with the severe damage early this morning after the incident late last night.
Police, a security guard and at least one staff member from the plaza were at the scene about midnight.\
They could be seen surveying the damage caused by a vehicle that smashed through one of the plaza’s entrances before ramming through a jewellery shop inside.
The vehicle involved was left abandoned inside and was towed away shortly afterwards. Shattered glass littered the ground.
It is not yet known whether anything was taken from the jewellery store, however, or any other shop at the mall.
Police have been approached for more information.
More to come