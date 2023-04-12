The inside of Pakuranga Plaza on Aylesbury St was completely exposed following a late-night ramraid. Video / Hayden Woodward

Ram-raid thieves have torn through a shopping centre in East Auckland overnight - leaving behind a gaping hole at one of the mall’s entrances.

Staff at the Pakuranga Plaza, on Aylesbury St, will be faced with the severe damage early this morning after the incident late last night.

Police, a security guard and at least one staff member from the plaza were at the scene about midnight.\

A gaping hole was left behind after ram-raiders smashed into a shopping centre in East Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They could be seen surveying the damage caused by a vehicle that smashed through one of the plaza’s entrances before ramming through a jewellery shop inside.

The vehicle involved was left abandoned inside and was towed away shortly afterwards. Shattered glass littered the ground.

It is not yet known whether anything was taken from the jewellery store, however, or any other shop at the mall.

Police have been approached for more information.

Ram-raiders tore through the Pakuranga Plaza, in East Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More to come