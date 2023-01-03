Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Auckland crime: Ram-raid thieves damage South Auckland store

NZ Herald
Spark store Takanini was hit by ramraid thieves overnight causing significant damage. Video / Hayden Woodward

Staff at an Auckland retail store are facing a huge clean-up after a vehicle was used to smash through their shop overnight.

Police were called to a ram raid at the Spark Mobile store in the Walters Rd shopping complex, Takanini, early this morning.

It is understood the raid happened about 12.30am.

A witness said the ram raiders used a Nissan to smash into the store and then abandoned it.

Significant damage has been done to the Spark store on Walters Rd, Takanini, after a ram raid early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The store’s glass front doors and windows were completely smashed in.

The vehicle was significantly damaged on the front and passenger side.

It is not yet known whether anything at the store has been taken.

Police have been approached for more information.


