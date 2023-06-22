Police at the scene of the Head Hunters pad Raid in View Rd, Henderson, West Auckland. Photo / NZME

West Auckland residents are being told to expect to see more police in the area today, as authorities work to target members of the Head Hunters gang.

Police are at the scene of the gang’s headquarters on View Rd, in Henderson, in relation to ongoing investigations into unlawful activity.

A witness described seeing at least two people thought to be connected to the gang being taken away by officers early this morning.

It is not known exactly when Police first arrived outside the headquarters. However, officers have been seen at the site since about 5am.

Police block gang pad entrance

Police were still outside the gang pad at 8am.

“They’ve blocked the entrance with two armed cops and then there’s the police cars lining the street,” the witness said.

An armed police officer at the scene of a police operation outside the Head Hunters headquarters in Henderson, West Auckland. Photo / NZME

There were at least 11 unmarked police cars on the street and one marked police vehicle in the driveway, they said.

A police statement said a number of warrants are being carried out today or due to be carried out - as are several checkpoints around the area.

Checkpoints being set up around West Auckland

Police have dubbed it Operation Cobalt.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said the checkpoints will be set up around different locations alongside other vehicle stops in the region.

“We are letting the public know they will see an increased visibility of our staff and we are reassuring them this is part of our action being taken today.”

A police officer outside the Head Hunters' pad in West Auckland this morning. Photo / NZME



