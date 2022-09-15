Police have been kept busy with two pursuits in Auckland overnight - with one leading officers on a chase that ended up in the Waikato. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have been kept busy with two pursuits in Auckland overnight - with one leading officers on a chase that ended up in the Waikato.

The first pursuit sent authorities to the West Auckland suburb of Glendene after reports of a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle just after midnight, the Herald understands.

Several young people who had been inside the car were eventually stopped after spikes were used to puncture the vehicle's two left tyres.

At least five people were taken into custody at the scene.

A witness described the stolen vehicle as a 2014 Toyota Aqua. The ignition had been broken and tools could be seen in the back seat.

The second pursuit saw police called to an incident in Grey Lynn.

It is understood a vehicle failed to stop. As a result, a pursuit started and led police to parts of West Auckland before the car involved made its way onto the motorway towards the Waikato.

A witness told the Herald the car reached at least Ramarama. It is understood the pursuit ended in Pokeno.

Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -