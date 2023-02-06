The front door entrance at IT Fox Solutions on Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have targeted an electronic device repair shop in central Auckland overnight.

Police were spotted outside a shopping and business complex on Williamson Ave, in Grey Lynn, shortly after 1am.

It is understood thieves smashed their way into electronic device repair store IT Fox Solutions which specialises in fixing electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops.

Police confirmed they received reports of a burglary at a commercial premises on Williamson Avenue just after 1am.

“The offenders had already fled the scene when Police were contacted. Inquiries remain ongoing into the burglary.”

At the scene, the store’s front entrance door had been smashed leaving shattered glass littered on the ground. A single orange cone had been placed outside the door.

Police outside a building complex on Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward



