Two men have been charged following an aggravated robbery of a bar in Eden Terrace last month.

Police were called to the premises at Edinburgh Castle Bar and Restaurant at around 11.30am following a report of offenders entering the building, one armed with a knife on September 21.

“One offender has presented the knife at the victim and made demands for money.

“The victim was unharmed and the offenders have fled the scene with an amount of cash,” Auckland City police detective senior sergeant John De Heer said.

Police have since followed a number of positive lines of inquiry, including CCTV, which has led to two arrests.

De Heer said police executed four search warrants on Thursday at addresses in the city, Mt Eden, Albany and Belmont in relation to the robbery

“We are pleased to have been able to make arrests in this matter, and hope it brings reassurance to the wider community.

“Police are continuing to look for a further offender and are continuing to follow a number of positive lines of inquiry.

“We are working hard to identify this person and hold them to account.”

A 38-year-old male will appear in Auckland District Court later this month.

A 41-year-old male charged with committing burglary with a weapon will also appear in Auckland District Court later this month.