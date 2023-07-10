The world’s top women's football team touches down, a new commerce commissioner’s appointed in a bid to improve supermarket competition and bus driver strikes enter a second day in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A female security guard has been repeatedly attacked by a disgruntled client at her workplace in West Auckland this morning.

Police say they have arrested a man who assaulted the worker at a Henderson premises earlier today.

A spokesperson said officers were called to a workplace in Sel Peacock Dr just after 9am after reports of the incident

Senior Sergeant Ryan Lilleby said it appeared a disgruntled client had approached the security guard and repeatedly assaulted her.

“She has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.”

A police patrol unit in the area responded within minutes and arrested the man just down the road from the scene, Lilleby said.

The premises was initially put into lockdown following the incident but had since reopened.

“This is a very concerning incident, and we would like to reassure the community that we take this kind of offending seriously,” Lilleby said.

“We hope this quick arrest demonstrates our commitment to hold those responsible for this type of brazen behaviour to account.”